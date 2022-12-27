Athlete of the Week: Arik Dagan, Pomperaug boys basketball

Arik Dagan, Pomperaug boys basketball

Position: Point guard.

Class: Senior.

Social media name: @arik.dagan.

Week performance: Had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in a 78-41 win over Nonnewaug.

Q&A

Worst sports injury: Shin splints.

What makes you love the sport that you play?: The hardships I’ve overcome, and the relationships I have built.

What is the most difficult thing to do in your sport?: Being consistent.

If you had to play another sport, which one and why?: Football. I think I would be a good quarterback.

Pregame superstition: Eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Dream college: Anywhere that gives me good scholarships.

Career ambition: Go into business.

Biggest wish: Play college basketball.

Biggest fear: Getting hurt.

Pet peeve: People who don’t hold the door for others.

People would be surprised to know: I am bilingual and speak Hebrew.

Describe yourself in one word: Cool.

Foreign country you’d most like to visit: Greece.

Family Athletic background: Dad played basketball for fun.

FAVORITES

Sports team: New York Knicks.

Sports athlete: Kevin Durant.

Class/subject: Calculus.

City: Boston.

Actor: Will Ferrell.

TV show: Outer Banks.

Movie: Good Burger.

Song: Swervin.

Animal: Dogs.

Cellphone brand: iPhone.

App: TikTok.

Music artist: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Sporting event: Basketball.

Meal: Burrito.

Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Dessert: Apple pie.

Car: Shelby Mustang.

Sports memory: Dunking for the first time.

Music genre: Rap.

Vacation spot: Outer Banks.

Ice cream flavor: Vanilla.

Breakfast: Oatmeal.

Who would you like to give a Shoutout to? Coach Mike, Bryan and Isaiah.