Athlete of the Week: Arik Dagan, Pomperaug boys basketball
Position: Point guard.
Class: Senior.
Social media name: @arik.dagan.
Week performance: Had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in a 78-41 win over Nonnewaug.
Q&A
Worst sports injury: Shin splints.
What makes you love the sport that you play?: The hardships I’ve overcome, and the relationships I have built.
What is the most difficult thing to do in your sport?: Being consistent.
If you had to play another sport, which one and why?: Football. I think I would be a good quarterback.
Pregame superstition: Eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Dream college: Anywhere that gives me good scholarships.
Career ambition: Go into business.
Biggest wish: Play college basketball.
Biggest fear: Getting hurt.
Pet peeve: People who don’t hold the door for others.
People would be surprised to know: I am bilingual and speak Hebrew.
Describe yourself in one word: Cool.
Foreign country you’d most like to visit: Greece.
Family Athletic background: Dad played basketball for fun.
FAVORITES
Sports team: New York Knicks.
Sports athlete: Kevin Durant.
Class/subject: Calculus.
City: Boston.
Actor: Will Ferrell.
TV show: Outer Banks.
Movie: Good Burger.
Song: Swervin.
Animal: Dogs.
Cellphone brand: iPhone.
App: TikTok.
Music artist: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
Sporting event: Basketball.
Meal: Burrito.
Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Dessert: Apple pie.
Car: Shelby Mustang.
Sports memory: Dunking for the first time.
Music genre: Rap.
Vacation spot: Outer Banks.
Ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Breakfast: Oatmeal.
Who would you like to give a Shoutout to? Coach Mike, Bryan and Isaiah.