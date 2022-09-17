AthFest Educates awarded Grants from art council | Arts & Culture

The Georgia Council for the Arts has awarded local nonprofit AthFest Educates with two Grants to help fund the organization’s community arts and education programs, according to a press release. Combined, the Grants are worth over $10,000.

AthFest Educates is a music and arts education nonprofit that serves K-12 youth in Athens-Clarke County by providing Grants to local education programs. They hold two annual fundraisers, the AthFest Music & Arts Festival and the AthHalf Half Marathon & 5K.

The organization received a $6,000 Arts Project Grant for the 2023 AthFest Music & Arts Festival, which showcases local musicians, artists and vendors every summer. According to the press release, the GCA funds will be used towards festival production costs.

In addition to this grant, the organization was awarded a $4,860 Arts Education Grant for the Stroud Elementary Afterschool Violin Program. AthFest Educates provided the grant to form the after school Orchestra program in 2021, funding the cost of instruments, instructors and transportation for students.

The program, in partnership with the University of Georgia Community Music School, provides a limited number of students in third through fifth grade at Howard B. Stroud Elementary with two Lessons a week for 20 weeks.

The GCA is part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and their Grants are funded by the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding Classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” said GCA executive director Tina Lilly in the press release.

The GCA awarded 253 Grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations in Georgia.

AthFest Educates has awarded over $532,000 in their own Grants to community arts and music organizations, according to their website. Their funds go to educators for programming costs, equipment and professional development.