Athens Volleyball Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, October 23 – October 29

As the fall sports season winds down, the best teams have advanced in playoff action, and in the voting for which team was the best, Athens Volleyball picked up the title as OnFocus Team of the Week, October 23 – October 29, collecting 279 votes .

Colby Football was second with 151 votes.

Stevens Point Boys Cross Country picked up third place with 101 votes.

OnFocus Team of the week, October 23 – October 29

Pacelli Boys Cross Country – The Cardinals claimed a second place finish at the WIAA Boys Division 3 State Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Pacelli had earned 102 points, eight behind first place Kohler. Pacelli was led by top 20 places overall from Adam Eiden(13th) and Gabe Hoerter(17th.)

Colby Football – Colby has been on a mission in the first two rounds of the WIAA Football Playoffs. The Hornets raced past GET in Level 1, 49-16 and then went on the road to dump top-seeded St. Croix Falls, 28-0. Colby continues its march on Defending its state title in Level 3, where they face #3 seed Aquinas Friday evening.

Stevens Point Boys Cross Country – SPASH made easy work of the field on Saturday, racing to a WIAA Division 1 Boys State Cross Country title, with just 39 points, ahead of second place Oconomowoc's 86 points. The Panthers placed four Runners in the overall top 20, including Aloysius Franzen(2nd), Bode Erickson(3rd), Cooper Erickson(17th) and Ethan Olds(20th.) In the tean portion of the race, Franzen and the Ericksons had places 2nd, 3rd and 9th, respectively.

Athens Girls Volleyball – The Bluejays punched their ticket to state, and had a remarkable week. Athens disposed of Assumption in the Sectional semifinals, in straight sets, at home on Thursday. The Bluejays then traveled to Oconto Falls Saturday evening and dumped top seeded Wabeno-Laona in straight sets in the Sectional final.

Stratford Football – The Tigers methodically took Apart Cadott in Level 2 of the WIAA Football Playoffs, advancing with a 48-0 win. Stratford scored in each period, and limited Cadott to just 51 yards of total offense.

