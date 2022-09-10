Athens Volleyball Outlasts Colby – OnFocus

Athens defeated Colby in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18.

Addison Lavicka led Athens with 17 assists and Savannah Epping added 16 digs.

“We put up a good fight against the #1 ranked division 4 team last night. Even though Colby lost in straight sets, this young team is showing great potential this year. We were kept in the game because of the outstanding defense of our Seniors Hayden Wilner (OH) and Kennedy Bilz (DS) with 13 and 8 digs respectively,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. “We are still learning our defensive system and it just takes time, with only 3 weeks into the season and already 8 matches under our belt we are making huge strides and I expect us to Peak at the right time this season.”

“Our offense was limited again this match because of our passing, it’s hard to run a fast offense when we struggle to get a consistent pass to our setter. The freshman Daelyn Rieck (OPP) leads the team with 8 kills followed by the sophomore Savan Thomsen with 5 kills. It was a tough night of swinging at high outside balls, but as we increase our passing efficiency we will be a team to watch out for come playoff time,” added Oehmichen.

