Athens pub The Globe to temporarily close upstairs venue space | Arts & Culture

The Globe announced earlier this month that their upstairs venue will not be booking shows for the time being as the restaurant and bar seeks to finish updating their second-floor performance space.

The pub closed in March 2020 in response to COVID-19 and reopened in May 2022 after making improvements to the bar and bathrooms, simplifying the menu, renovating the upstairs venue space and improving its sound system.

The upstairs of the restaurant has been used for live shows and private events for over 30 years. Although it will still host performances and events, the restaurant now hopes to use the space more effectively.

“As part of our renovation when we reopened back in May, post-COVID, we wanted to incorporate the upstairs into our normal flow of service more regularly. It’s always been kind of an afterthought,” part-owner and general manager Norman Scholz said.

But in the rush to reopen before AthFest Music and Arts Festival in June, the venue’s updates were not entirely finished. Now, The Globe wants to add more seating, complete renovations they had started, improve the bar’s functionality, make it easier to move sound equipment and ultimately make the space more multi-functional and consistent with downstairs operations.

“Getting to finish the renovations that were originally started … will definitely make the space more comfortable and inviting for guests,” server and bartender Cassandra Roache said. “It’ll allow us as workers to be able to serve people better.”

Roache is a second-year Master’s student studying music performance. She has worked at The Globe since they reopened in May, and she has performed on bassoon in the upstairs venue space with the University of Georgia’s Contemporary Chamber Ensemble.

“I think what makes that performance space special is how intimate it is,” Roache said. “The performances are smaller, but I think that lends a better opportunity for performer and audience to connect more.”

Because the upstairs space is small, seating just under 60 people, and rent is high, Scholz said making the space more effective and profitable is an essential business decision. So far, the business has been losing money on shows.

“Getting the most out of the space that we’re paying for is sort of necessary to continue to survive in the current business environment,” Scholz said. “The idea will be that it’s able to be used as customer space more often than it’s used for music space, as opposed to the opposite.”

While The Globe saw a successful summer after reopening, with much support from the community, the business is still recovering from Pandemic closure.

“We’re still fighting a little bit of an Uphill battle. Obviously, we’ve been close for a little over two years, [so we are] kind of reintroducing ourselves to younger customers and clientele,” Scholz said. “Everything’s as hard as it’s ever been to run a small business.”

Originally, the plan was to make improvements to the space while also hosting shows. But after about six months of use, Scholz said it has proven too difficult to do both. Most construction can only take place in the early morning or late evening, when the dining room below is closed and the space is not being set up for shows and customers.

Scholz said the upstairs will still host events through the end of the year, including live music, World Cup watch events and holiday parties. But after New Year’s, the space will close for a couple of months so they can finish updating it.

“In terms of changing the event space to be more than just a musical venue, it kind of gets us out of a box,” Roache said. “I think that the community and also The Globe will be better off if we can have a variety of things, so we can see a diverse group of people in our space.”

For 33 years, the upstairs space has been used not only for live music but for plays, poetry readings, comedy shows, birthday parties, graduation celebrations, funeral events, chess clubs and even weddings. Scholz said some have been married in the upstairs space having met downstairs at the bar.

“Music is very important to what we do here, but it’s not the only thing,” Scholz said.