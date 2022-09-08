Athens, Mount Pulaski Rally around former Coach

ATHENS — The Barrett family lives and breathes volleyball.

Their boundless passion for the game was certainly revealed during Athens’ home match against Mount Pulaski last Thursday.

Both sides recognized Elizabeth in particular, the family matriarch and former Athens volleyball coach who overcame breast cancer after getting diagnosed in April and undergoing surgery in May.

Her sister, Jennifer VanPelt, passed away from breast cancer last year in August.

‘Pretty humbled’

Attendees swarmed the Athens gym in pink shirts and helped donate about $1,500 by the end of the night.

“I’m pretty humbled by the support with everyone showing up,” Elizabeth said. “It’s hard times and you look to your friends and your family. They come out and they have your back.”

