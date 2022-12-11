Athens library supports community with holiday events | Arts & Culture

The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St. appears to be a Humble brick building from the outside, but is a Portal to Imaginary Worlds and a safe haven to those who step inside. Providing community programs for both adults and children, the public library makes a loud impact while requiring hushed tones.

Throughout December, the library offers holiday events for children and hosted a special adult crafting event on Dec. 10-11.

Kids can enjoy the “Holiday Crafts from Around the World” craft fair in the children’s area to learn about different holiday traditions all month long. Adults can attend the drop-in holiday ornament-making weekend event from 12:30-5 pm on Dec. 10 and from 2-4 pm on Dec. 11.

The library also invites youth and adults of all skill levels to the “Cozy Craft Night: Fiber Arts” on Dec. 20 from 6-8 pm The event will feature warm drinks, snacks and supplies for knitting, weaving, cross-stitching and crocheting.

These programs seek to provide local residents with a sense of community and safety with employees and volunteers who reach beyond the bookshelves to touch the hearts of those who participate.

Jackie Johnson is one of these volunteers at ACC Library.

“Wednesdays are my Volunteer days,” Johnson said. “There is one kid [who visits the library] who is on the Spectrum and he’s had a hard life, but he’s wonderful. And every day I walk out and I go home and cry a little bit and then I go pick up my own kids. It’s beautiful. It’s nice to see people feel welcome all the time. I don’t think there’s anybody that I’ve come in that felt like they weren’t allowed to be here.”

The Clarke County School District Ranks in the bottom 50% of all Georgia school districts based on math and reading proficiency testing data. The district’s graduation rate is 81%, which is below the state average. According to research from the University of Chicago, individuals who have less than a GED or high school Diploma had a 346% higher risk of experiencing homelessness than those with a high school diploma.

A solid education can help adolescents in breaking their family’s cycles of poverty, yet the resources are lacking. The library not only helps young minds through additional education, but through strong and loving connections that will make a lasting impact.

“I do [this work] because it brings me back to the feeling of being a kid. It reminds me of when I was in elementary school and would go to the library every single day. I just like being able to work around kids and see that same excitement in them. It makes me feel like I’m a part of it, like I get to be a kid again,” Volunteer Emi McClure said.

Clarke County Public Schools spends $14,634 for each student each year and has an annual revenue of $218 million. The Education Data Initiative found that federal, state and local governments provide around $15,120 per student for K-12 education. However, the unique economic landscape of Athens-Clarke County, in which 29.9% of people are living below the poverty line, must be accounted for as additional resources are vital in providing all children with reliable educational opportunities.

“The library’s whole slogan is about engaging communities and we work with homeless shelters. We really don’t kick anybody out. It doesn’t matter whether you’re actively reading; we want you to use the library as long as you’re here. We’re just happy to have people in a place where they feel safe,” McClure said.

The opportunity for children to not only dive into the world of reading but to feel supported and loved by their community makes a world of difference for both the children and the employees.

“I think that [reading] builds your imagination. We lose that as adults. It also increases your vocabulary as a child. It keeps you interactive, not just with yourself but with other people and stories,” Johnson said.

“My favorite part is when a kid comes up to [ask where a book is] and when I can find that book for them they look at you like you’re their hero,” McClure said.

The library is not only a vital resource for children in the community, but for adults of all walks of life. In a state where the wealthiest 1% earn more than 20 times more than the bottom 99%, public spaces that are easily accessible and provide a sense of safety are essential.

“We have a social worker on staff,” Theresa Rice, adult programming coordinator for ACC Library, said. “That’s something that has become more popular, having social workers embedded at the library. That’s something for new folks who come here. It’s a safe space if people need help and we can direct them to places that can help. So there’s a lot of good things that happen here…not to mention the books.”