Athens Arts plans scavenger hunt
Journal Review
Think you’re clever? Think you’re quick? Prove yourself at Athens Arts’ Art Quest.
The local art gallery is planning a scavenger hunt throughout historic downtown Crawfordsville from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday. Check-in is from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the gallery, 216 E. Main St.
Follow clues, find locations and earn hand-crafted prizes. Well behaved people and four-legged friends of all ages are welcome. All of the clues are within walking distance of the gallery.
Each person/team will receive one Canvas Tote bag for the quest, while supplies last. Each person/team is eligible for one prize at each location, while supplies last.
Cost is $40 per group (up to six people) or purchase extra tickets to collect extra prizes. There is a $5 discount if you register early. Online registration is at https://athensartsquest2022.eventbrite.com/.
For more information, contact Diana McCormick, Athens Arts Director, by email at [email protected]
.