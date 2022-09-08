Athens Arts plans scavenger hunt

A group of scavenger hunt participants reach the Rotary Jail Museum during the 2020 Athens Arts Gallery’s Art Quest. This year’s event is set for Saturday. Teams will follow riddle-like clues to collect prizes at downtown cultural attractions. Journal Review File Photo

Journal Review

Think you’re clever? Think you’re quick? Prove yourself at Athens Arts’ Art Quest.

The local art gallery is planning a scavenger hunt throughout historic downtown Crawfordsville from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday. Check-in is from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the gallery, 216 E. Main St.

Follow clues, find locations and earn hand-crafted prizes. Well behaved people and four-legged friends of all ages are welcome. All of the clues are within walking distance of the gallery.

Each person/team will receive one Canvas Tote bag for the quest, while supplies last. Each person/team is eligible for one prize at each location, while supplies last.

Cost is $40 per group (up to six people) or purchase extra tickets to collect extra prizes. There is a $5 discount if you register early. Online registration is at https://athensartsquest2022.eventbrite.com/.

For more information, contact Diana McCormick, Athens Arts Director, by email at [email protected]



