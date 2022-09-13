Athens artist Art Rosenbaum Remembered for creating and preserving American art | Arts & Culture

Art Rosenbaum, an artist, educator, folklorist and musician, died of cancer on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by his wife, the painter and photographer Margo Newmark Rosenbaum. His work is displayed in collections and murals on campus and across the country, and his Legacy lives on in the countless students he taught and mentored.

The former University of Georgia Professor and Grammy award Winner was 83 years old and had a decorated and storied career in art and music. Not only did he create works of art throughout his life — he sought to preserve and document the creative contributions of others.

“I knew him … both as a really vibrant, sensitive and keen-eyed painter, but then also as someone who was just this Wealth of knowledge about Southern history and culture and music and folklore,” Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, curator of American art at the Georgia Museum of Art, said.

Born Dec. 6, 1938, in Ogdensburg, New York, Rosenbaum attended Columbia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and a Master’s of fine arts in painting.

Rosenbaum taught at the Lamar Dodd School of Art for 30 years, from 1976 to 2006, and was UGA’s first Wheatley Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus. His impact on art students at this time was demonstrated by the outpouring of online comments after the announcement of his death.

“He was a tremendous, legendary source of knowledge and wisdom, a very active Talented artist who led by example, and mentored us students with kindness and generosity of spirit,” Jeff T. Owens, a former student of Rosenbaum’s, wrote in an email .

According to a Facebook post by the Lamar Dodd School of Art, Rosenbaum worked in France in the ’60s on a Fulbright Scholarship in painting and held a Fulbright professorship in Germany in the ’80s. He also taught at UGA’s study abroad program in Cortona, Italy.

His work is not only found in many collections at the Georgia Museum of Art, but in collections across the country, from the New Orleans Museum of Art to the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

In 2006, the Georgia Museum of Art displayed Rosebaum’s work in the exhibit “Weaving His Art on Golden Looms: Paintings and Drawings by Art Rosenbaum,” and published a book of his work by the same name.

Rosenbaum painted numerous murals throughout his career, including two on UGA’s campus: “The World at Large Mural” at the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts and “Doors” at the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries building.

Richmond-Moll described Rosenbaum’s artwork as figurative paintings depicting history, often focusing on the passage of time.

“All of his figures always seem to be vibrating with energy. [He used] really vigorous brushstrokes and colors as a way to bring to life this kind of history that’s happened and is happening in the present,” Richmond-Moll said.

Artist and musician Tyrus Lytton knew Rosenbaum for over 20 years.

“He was really interested in people and their stories. They always wanted to know more. His artwork I think reflects that. It’s very human-driven. [It’s] stories that people can relate to,” Lytton said.

In addition to his vibrant career in the visual arts, Rosenbaum dedicated much of his life to preserving traditional American music.

He traveled the country with his wife for over 50 years, recording blues, spirituals, fiddle tunes, ballads and more.

“They really worked as a pair,” Richmond-Moll said of the couple. “She was right there with him photographing the people and the communities that he was documenting.”

They published the collection in 2007 in the “Art of Field Recording: 50 Years of Traditional American Music”, which won a Grammy the following year for Best Historical Album and Featured Photographs and illustrations by the couple.

As a documentarian, Rosenbaum preserved the musical and artistic work of others to tell the history of the South.

“[For Rosenbaum], it was about highlighting the contributions of other people whose stories maybe hadn’t been told … especially these musical traditions among Black and African diasporic communities in the South,” Richmond-Moll said. “I think the Meaningful work was the documenting that he was doing of those communities.”

Rosenbaum played the banjo himself, and performed at the North Georgia Folk Festival and with the Around the Globe Sea Chantey Singers.

Lytton started the sea Shanty singing group after he took Rosenbaum’s painting class where music was often incorporated. The two found a common interest in sea shanties and other traditional music.

They began meeting in downtown Athens with other musicians. Anyone was welcome to attend, and at the group’s peak in the late 2000s, 50-60 musicians were involved, according to Lytton.

“Art [Rosenbaum] was kind of the keystone to everything,” Lytton said. “He was really interested in so many types of music and the people making it. They made friends wherever they went.”

Rosenbaum’s last finished painting was a portrait of Michael Stipe, the lead singer of REM and a former student of his. The painting was last on display in New York City, in an exhibit titled “Art Rosenbaum: A Brand New Painting and A Few Others,” curated by Tif Sigfrids.

“That’s kind of another Legacy that Art Rosenbaum has is through people like [Stipe]who were able to express the kind of creative energy and power that they might have learned through working with him at the university,” Lytton said.

An esteemed educator, documentarian, painter, muralist, singer, husband and friend, Rosenbaum will be sorely missed by the local creative community and in the greater role he played in the broader American art scene.