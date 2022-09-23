Athena Bow Graham nets first goal for SBCC Women’s soccer

The SBCC Women’s soccer team earned another draw on Tuesday at Santa Monica, in a 1-1 game where all the scoring was done before the 20-minute mark.

After conceding a goal in the 11th minute, the Vaqueros (1-1-4) didn’t take long to equalize. SBCC’s forwards linked up in the 20th minute, as freshman Athena Bow Graham took a pass from Theresa English and scored her first goal as a Vaquero to make it a 1-1 game.

While that would be Santa Barbara’s only goal of the day, the Vaquero defense was able to shut out the Corsairs (3-2) over the final 79 minutes, thanks in large part to the play of sophomore goalkeeper Analea Pule. It was the second straight game in which Pule tallied a season-best nine saves, one off her career-high. She now has 32 saves through seven games, tied for second in the WSC-North.

The Vaqueros meanwhile put five shots on target – including two each from Hannah McLain and Aisha Camara – resulting in four saves by goalkeeper Johana Ventureno.

SBCC will play a third straight road game on Friday, Sept. 23 at Canyons at 4:30 pm before starting a two-game home stand next week.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

