Atascocita officially opened its new season with shooting and defensive drills on the first day of practice Wednesday.

But Coach David Martinez preached the same principles that have been the backbone of the Eagles’ program to be one of the state’s best year after year: Footwork, focus and effort.

“We have a lot of young guys, and we just have to be patient,” said Martinez, who begins his 11th season with the Eagles. “I do like this group though, they’re young and talented and eventually we will get things how we want with this group. Practice is going to be very important, and it’s about this young group learning how to play Atascocita basketball.”

The Eagles, ranked No. 12 in Class 6A in the Texas Association Basketball Coaches preseason poll, are coming off their second straight appearance in the Class 6A state tournament. They lost in the state semifinal to eventual state Champion Duncanville 50-36 and finished the season 34-7.

The goal is always to compete for a state championship at Atascocita, but Martinez and the Eagles have a lot of work to do before the season starts to develop the chemistry to be a great team.

There isn’t a single starter returning from last season, but a talented group of Eagles has Martinez’s attention.

“I kind of look at it as putting a puzzle together,” Martinez said. “For the last three years we have been junior- and senior-heavy, and now we have 11 fresh new faces. When you have 11 new faces, guys figure things out at different times, and you expect for things to click for them at some point where that light bulb goes off and they get focused and serious everyday.”

Junior guard Jerrell Brown Jr. and senior post Franklin Onyeme were role players last season and will earn the right to become starters.

Junior guard Chase Ashby played on the junior varsity last season and was called up to the varsity at the start of the playoffs.

Freshman guard Jachai Cantave is Talented and stepped on campus with offers from the University of Houston and Louisiana State before playing a varsity game. Sophomore guard Jaylen Fleener also was on the bench during their playoff run and played in some games during the playoffs. Derrick Buckner Jr. is also looking to contribute for the Eagles.

When realignment was announced back in February, Beaumont United joined District 21-6A. The Timberwolves have won back-to-back Class 5A state titles and will now look to keep things rolling with a talented returning team that includes five-star forward Westley Yates, who is a Washington commit.

Coaches are starting to call District 21-6A the Big East, Martinez said.

“It’s going to be a battle every night,” said Martinez. “You have got good players, five-star players and some of the best coaching in the state and country. It’s going to be a dog fight every night. It’s hard to say that one team is going to run away with it.

“Any time we play people they want to come out and give us their best shot,” Martinez said. “That’s OK and that comes with it. We like the challenge, and we want to be Champions and we know in order to be the Champions you have to beat the Champions along with the teams you’re supposed to beat. It’s a lot of responsibility for players to play on a team that has a winning tradition.”

Martinez wants to see his team compete hard at practice and be better than the day before. The test begins in the season opener Nov. 12 at 4 pm against Mayde Creek at the Campbell Center in Aldine.

“We want to get a little bit better each day, great practice,” Martinez said. “You never want to have two bad practices in a row. I want the guys to understand what we’re trying to do here little by little every day. Our coaching has to stay consistent in what we’re telling these young men and teaching them. It’s excited to get things going, but we have a lot of work to do before we play a game.”