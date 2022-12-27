Atari art, Centipede contest coming to Rochester NH Museum of Fine Art

ROCHESTER — Digital art from Atari, the iconic arcade and home video game company, will be presented at the Rochester Museum of Fine Arts.

“I’m excited to share that the Rochester Museum of Fine Arts is partnering with Atari to exhibit several digital works in Rochester,” said Matt Wyatt, one of the rapidly growing museum’s founders. “We will also be holding a free high-score contest on an old Atari 2600. It should be a lot of fun.”

The Collaboration with Atari comes as the Gaming Giant celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“I am a lifelong fan of Atari,” Wyatt said. “I decided to reach out to them on their anniversary to see if they were interested in doing an exhibit here. I finally got someone to talk back to me, and they agreed to do the show.”

Atari commissioned this art from Marija Velykytė for a Recharged series version of the classic game Centipede, part of an exhibit coming to the Rochester Musuem of Fine Art.

Wyatt said the museum, in its 11th year, is gaining a reputation based on the wide breadth of work it has exhibited.

The exhibit will be on display in The Pixel Room at the museum Jan. 7-March 3 with a public reception set for Saturday, Jan. 14. The high-score contest, with the game Centipede, will run during the reception from 10 am to 4 pm There is no cost to enter.

