Russell Wilson placed the blame for the Denver Broncos’ 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better. I have to play better,” he said, via the official transcript. “This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball. In the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them. There were some plays here and there that we can capitalize on…At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

Wilson’s two ghastly interceptions both came in scoring range. On the first, they overshot an open KJ Hamler by a mile early in the fourth quarter. Then just ahead of the two-minute warning on a third-and-4 from the 13-yard-line, leading by three points, the Broncos inexplicably called a pass play that Wilson forced to Tyrie Cleveland that was picked off by Stephon Gilmore, giving the Colts a chance to force overtime.

Wilson missed a host of throws Thursday, bringing out the boo-birds from the home fans. The QB went 21-of-39 for 274 yards and two interceptions for a 54.9 passer rating. He had zero first-half completions of 10-plus yards and finished 2-of-14 for 88 yards and two INTs on passes of 10-plus air yards on the night.

The Broncos’ passing offense is a malaise of short dumps and missed throws from Wilson. Through five weeks, the QB is on pace for career lows in completion percentage (59.4), passing TD percentage (2.4) and passer rating (82.8). His four passing TDs are also his fewest through five games in his career.