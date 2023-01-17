AT Moffett Helps Kids Shine Through the Arts in Delaware

Photo by Joe Del Tufo

Meet AT Moffett, a dance artist, Educator and the new executive director at the Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education.

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary—on the other side of the Pandemic and with access and inclusion top of mind—Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education’s (DiAE) work bringing arts-based learning to K-12 students across the state is timely than ever AT Moffett, its new executive director, thinks about this every day while planning her routes through their dozens of learning spaces in all three counties.

“We’re very school-, teacher- and student-facing in the classes, being integrated into the school day rather than using an after-school model or weekends,” Moffett says. Recognizing that not everyone grew up with access or appreciation for the arts, bridging that gap is job one for Moffett and her team.

She is careful to begin with the Disclaimer that she’s still learning about the organization’s systems and seasons and is Grateful to the folks who’ve made it such a success. And although she’s a Delaware native, part of that learning involves literally driving to every district across the state. “You know, that’s the plan!” she says. “All of our programming really is housed in the schools, and there’s no better way to really ‘get it’ than to go and visit. I had my first visit to an early childhood program two weeks ago. And I mean, it was so sweet, the kids were overjoyed.…It was really exciting.”

Another upcoming program that has captured Moffett’s Imagination is a partnership with a local charter school in Wilmington, with the music teacher for K-8. “We’re working on a three-part music workshop centered on a performance of Jabari Dreams of Freedom,” Moffett shares. “It’s a story of African American history, civil rights, fine arts and live performance that’s specifically for young students. They’ll see that and then they’ll have a series of music and theater workshops.”

DiAE is different, Moffett explains, in that its “really about the process of instilling Habits of mind and focus in the students. How do we help the students learn to think like artists, to see things as an artist might?”

Speaking of thinking like an artist, Moffett’s predecessor Nanci Hersh served five years as ED before stepping down to “devote full-time efforts to her visual art.” Moffett, too, has enjoyed a long and successful career as a dancer and choreographer in addition to her experience in education and public policy. It’s clear there’s an understanding within the organization of the value of an artist’s perspective in leadership roles. “That was one of the things that attracted me to the job,” Moffett says. “Leaders past and future, our staff—they are all arts people. It’s a built-in part of the culture.” She’s spent the last decade as a dance professor, “seeing education and arts together,” she explains. “This idea of ​​working across disciplines is something that I’ve always been interested in.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button