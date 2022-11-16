At ‘Insha-E-Daraab’ People Talk Of Persian Revival

Srinagar- In the ongoing week long Exhibition “Insha-e-Darab” being held in memory of Kashmir’s last Persian poet, Mohammad Amin Darab, a talk was held on Wednesday in which speakers talked about the revival of Persian imprints in Kashmir.

The Talk session which was held in the afternoon was attended by prominent personalities from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion Convener INTACH Saleem Beg said that when we talk about the Persianate revival, we talk about our collective memory. As of now, we are in the process of locating our cultural footprints so that we revive what we have lost” Saleem said.

“Persian language has been an intangible part of Kashmir history. Language, literature and culture are streams that form the basis of a civilization. So, it is in our interest to revive it” he added.

Saleem further said that Persian language being part of the Persianate culture, so, it is important to learn the language. It is a moment of happiness that people from diverse backgrounds show a lot of interest in learning the Persian language, but we need to channelize that interest and energy.

Speakers also voiced concern over the decreasing number of students opting for Persian language in Srinagar city and other towns.

Dr Shadab Arshad, Assistant Professor from Department of Persian Kashmir University said that the number of students seeking Master’s degree in Persian at the University is decreasing by the day and is a matter of concern.

“Surprisingly, people from other backgrounds want to learn but it is not feasible for everybody to join a regular course at the University of Kashmir but we are trying to formulate a part time course so that more people join that course” Shadab said.

They further said that the Department of Persian has translated and edited 40 manuscripts until now. We have the necessary infrastructure which can help in the promotion of the Persian language.

Voicing his opinion on the event Danish Iqbal, a Srinagar based Columnist and a PhD Scholar in International Politics said the exhibition not only showcases the works and the manuscripts of the poet Mohammad Amin Darab but it reflects the aura and the ambience of Persian Literature.

“I haven’t studied Persian Literature as a serious student but have the phrases of the Poets like Bedil and Firdousi in my heart. The phrases are always an emotional catharsis whenever the meaninglessness of the current world gets too overwhelming,” Danish said.

They further said that these are not just phrases comprising of words but are cultural artifacts reflecting an extraordinary Aesthetic appeal that we don’t probably see in any other part of the literary history of the Muslim world.

Others who participated in the event were Mohammad Yousf Teng, Former Secretary Cultural Academy, Hamidullah Bhat Former Director, National Council of Promotion of Urdu Language, Hakim Sameer Hamdani, Design Director at INTACH, Prof Mufti Mudasir, Prof Abid Gulzar , Khursheed Ahmad Wani Former Station Director, Doordarshan Journalist Peerzada Ashiq among others.

Pertinently, the event is being held to commemorate the Life and Times of Kashmir’s last Persian poet Mohammad Amin Darab.

The weeklong event organized by INTACH in Collaboration with HELP foundation seeks to bring forth the contribution of Mohammad Amin Darab in Persian Poetry and literature before the Kashmiri people.

In addition to Darab’s Poetic works, rare Persian manuscripts have been put on display for the visitors.

