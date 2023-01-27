At Dallas’ And Now gallery, an art show without a name

To explain the works on display in the spare and Occasionally absurd exhibition at Dallas’ And Now gallery, artist David Flaugher turned to a Soviet-era science-fiction novel, Hard to Be a God. Written in 1964 by two brothers, Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, it’s about a scientist sent to explore an Earth-like planet where he finds himself quite literally alienated.

“It’s not that direct of a reference, but here’s this person who is alienated from the society he’s observing, and it’s terrifying but necessary, in a way, for this job,” Flaugher says by phone from New York, where he lives and works . “I’m thinking of that as somewhat equivocal, but similar to an artist and a studio practice — the kind of faith one must have in the quality of their systems.”

Flaugher has had three solo shows at the gallery, but this time he is curating a group show. Although his paintings aren’t in the exhibition, which has no title, visitors have a chance to see contemporary works by artists he is regularly in conversation with.

The exhibition features six artists, some of whom Flaugher has known since college, all taking different approaches to isolation and the human experience. In a sculpture by British artist Alexandra Metcalf, a human-sized flower, made from semi-industrial neutral-colored materials, sheds its petals.

Los Angeles-based Andrew J. Greene re-created an Oversized red holiday bow that once adorned a California shopping mall. It’s the liveliest, or at least most colorful, piece in the show, but it also offers a capitalist critique. Holiday bows have a short life span — adding smacks of decadence to malls, only to be removed a few weeks later.

These works, like others in the show, hint at — rather than explicitly point to — the despair sometimes evident in the human condition, which is a theme that runs through Hard to Be a God.

“I’m thinking of the book more as a container for the show rather than an inspiration,” Flaugher says. “To simply call the show’s theme dystopic is too wide-open of a label; art is much more slippery.”

Details

The exhibition, which has no title, runs through Feb. 18 at And Now gallery, 1327 Dragon St., Suite 2. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 pm Appointments are advised. andnow.biz.