At AmeriCup, USA Basketball gets caught in a rain delay

RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen. That is, until it rained. The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the US leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, prompting officials to determine that the game could not be resumed safely.

Several hours after the US game was stopped, FIBA ​​said the Matchup was “postponed due to technical difficulties in the arena. The resolution of the game will be communicated within the next few hours, in which a rescheduled date and time will be announced.”

Venezuela and the US both have their final group-stage games scheduled for Monday.

FIBA allowed a later game Sunday at the same arena between the Dominican Republic against the Virgin Islands to begin as scheduled. A late game between Argentina against Puerto Rico would be played as planned, FIBA ​​said.

The Venezuela game is crucial for the US, which entered Group C play Sunday with a 0-1 mark after falling to Mexico in Friday’s opener. The Americans will need at least one win in their three group games, and possibly two victories, to make the quarterfinal round that starts later this week.

Mexico (2-0) clinched a quarterfinal berth earlier Sunday by topping Panama (0-2).

The Americans gave up the game’s first basket, then went on an 18-2 run and only kept adding to the lead. The US shot 56% in the first half, compared with 33% for Venezuela, and the Americans held a 24-0 lead in points from 3-point range.

Craig Sword had 12 points in the first half for the US, and 11 of the 12 Americans had scored by the time play was halted.

There are four games on the slate Monday.

In Group A, Canada (1-1) plays Colombia (1-1) and Brazil (2-0) meets Uruguay (0-2). In Group C, Mexico is to meet Venezuela and Panama is set to play the US

Group B is off and is scheduled to finish its round-robin play Tuesday, with the Virgin Islands facing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic playing Argentina.

There are no games on Wednesday’s schedule. Quarterfinal games — featuring the top two teams in each group, plus the two best third place-finishing teams — start Thursday.