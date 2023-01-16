At 41, Aaron Baddeley Is Looking for a Second Act to His Career

Aaron Baddeley watches a shot at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Aaron Baddeley played at the Sony Open on past Champion status and earned a spot in the American Express by virtue of a top-10 finish.

HONOLULU — For 41-year-old Aaron Baddeley, the Sony Open has the potential to be a springboard for a career that Baddeley admits has been disappointing.

The Australian has just four career wins to his credit, the last coming in a playoff over Si Woo Kim at the 2016 Barbasol Championship, an opposite field event in Alabama.

