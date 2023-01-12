ASWA Announces Awards for 2022 High School Football Season

MONTGOMERY – Saraland receiver Ryan Williams was named Alabama’s Mr. Football on Thursday, becoming the first sophomore to win the award.

Williams, along with each classification’s back and lineman of the year, were honored at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

The Awards are presented by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

