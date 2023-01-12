ASWA Announces Awards for 2022 High School Football Season
MONTGOMERY – Saraland receiver Ryan Williams was named Alabama’s Mr. Football on Thursday, becoming the first sophomore to win the award.
Williams, along with each classification’s back and lineman of the year, were honored at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
The Awards are presented by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Williams was a multi-faceted weapon for the Spartans, who won the Class 6A Championship and finished 14-1.
He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, ran 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs and scored twice on punt returns. Add in a touchdown pass and Williams was part of 42 touchdowns.
Williams is just the second underclassman to win Mr. Football. Running back La’Damian Webb, who just finished his junior year at South Alabama, won as a junior at Beauregard in 2016.
MR. FOOTBALL
Ryan Williams, Saraland
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)
Ryan Williams, Saraland
Peter Woods, Thompson
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
Kelby Collins, Gardendale
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
LINEMEN OF THE YEAR
7A: Peter Woods, Thompson
6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale
5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy
AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician
BACKS OF THE YEAR
7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland
5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont
2A: Kamore Harris, BB Comer
1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba
AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott
COACHES OF THE YEAR
(originally named Dec. 18)
7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery
6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook
5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab
4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia
3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James
2A: Adam Fossett, BB Comer
1A: Mark O’Bryant, Coosa Christian
AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott
ALL-TIME MR. FOOTBALL WINNERS
2022: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver
2021: Ryan Peppins, Thompson receiver
2020: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley receiver/defensive back
2019: Kristian Story, Lanett quarterback
2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley quarterback
2017: Asa Martin, Austin running back
2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard running back
2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort quarterback
2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy running back
2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford running back
2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery quarterback
2011: TJ Yeldon, Daphne running back
2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka quarterback
2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County quarterback
2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy quarterback
2007: Julio Jones, Foley wide receiver
2006: Larry Smith, Prattville quarterback
2005: Andre Smith, Huffman Offensive lineman
2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover quarterback
2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co. quarterback
2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson quarterback
2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback
2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah running back
1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville running back
1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount defensive lineman
1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria running back
1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa running back
1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis tight end
1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley running back
1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson running back
1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah quarterback
1991: Robert Davis, Homewood running back
1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Oli wide receiver
1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co. running back
1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor running back
1987: Robert Jones, Parker running back
1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery running back
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood running back
1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale wide receiver
1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom wide receiver
1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor quarterback
NOTABLE
* Ryan Williams is the first Super All-State player from Saraland.
* Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Hueytown’s Earl Woods were also Super All-State last year.
* With Peter Woods, Thompson has had at least one Super All-State player six straight years, the second longest streak in ASWA history. Hoover had a seven-year streak from 2000-06.
* Schools with the most Super All-State players (1985-2022): Hoover with 12, Thompson 10, Central-Tuscaloosa 8, Homewood 8, Blount 8.
* Piedmont’s Jack Hayes is the only repeat back/lineman of the year Winner this year.
* Elba’s Alvin Henderson and Lee-Scott’s George Meyers are the first players from their schools to win a major ASWA football award.
* Thompson’s Peter Woods and UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock are the eighth players from their schools to win a major ASWA football award. Piedmont’s Jack Hayes is his school’s seventh.
* Thompson and UMS-Wright sport the most all-time major ASWA football player award winners. Piedmont, Bessemer Academy and Hoover are tied below them.
* Hazlewood has the most combined player and Coach award winners with 12. UMS-Wright and Hoover have 11. Piedmont and Courtland have 10.
* There were 1,352 players Nominated for All-State from 303 schools (with a high of 16). The 480 All-State Picks hailed from 220 schools.
.