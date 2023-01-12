ASWA Announces Awards for 2022 High School Football Season

MONTGOMERY – Saraland receiver Ryan Williams was named Alabama’s Mr. Football on Thursday, becoming the first sophomore to win the award.

Williams, along with each classification’s back and lineman of the year, were honored at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

The Awards are presented by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Williams was a multi-faceted weapon for the Spartans, who won the Class 6A Championship and finished 14-1.

He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, ran 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs and scored twice on punt returns. Add in a touchdown pass and Williams was part of 42 touchdowns.

Williams is just the second underclassman to win Mr. Football. Running back La’Damian Webb, who just finished his junior year at South Alabama, won as a junior at Beauregard in 2016.

MR. FOOTBALL

Ryan Williams, Saraland

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)

Ryan Williams, Saraland

Peter Woods, Thompson

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

Kelby Collins, Gardendale

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

7A: Peter Woods, Thompson

6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale

5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy

AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician

BACKS OF THE YEAR

7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland

5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont

2A: Kamore Harris, BB Comer

1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba

AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott

COACHES OF THE YEAR

(originally named Dec. 18)

7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery

6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab

4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia

3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James

2A: Adam Fossett, BB Comer

1A: Mark O’Bryant, Coosa Christian

AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

ALL-TIME MR. FOOTBALL WINNERS

2022: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver

2021: Ryan Peppins, Thompson receiver

2020: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley receiver/defensive back

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett quarterback

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley quarterback

2017: Asa Martin, Austin running back

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard running back

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort quarterback

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy running back

2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford running back

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery quarterback

2011: TJ Yeldon, Daphne running back

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka quarterback

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County quarterback

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy quarterback

2007: Julio Jones, Foley wide receiver

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville quarterback

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman Offensive lineman

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover quarterback

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co. quarterback

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson quarterback

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah running back

1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville running back

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount defensive lineman

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria running back

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa running back

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis tight end

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley running back

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson running back

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah quarterback

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood running back

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Oli wide receiver

1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co. running back

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor running back

1987: Robert Jones, Parker running back

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery running back

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood running back

1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale wide receiver

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom wide receiver

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor quarterback

NOTABLE

* Ryan Williams is the first Super All-State player from Saraland.

* Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Hueytown’s Earl Woods were also Super All-State last year.

* With Peter Woods, Thompson has had at least one Super All-State player six straight years, the second longest streak in ASWA history. Hoover had a seven-year streak from 2000-06.

* Schools with the most Super All-State players (1985-2022): Hoover with 12, Thompson 10, Central-Tuscaloosa 8, Homewood 8, Blount 8.

* Piedmont’s Jack Hayes is the only repeat back/lineman of the year Winner this year.

* Elba’s Alvin Henderson and Lee-Scott’s George Meyers are the first players from their schools to win a major ASWA football award.

* Thompson’s Peter Woods and UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock are the eighth players from their schools to win a major ASWA football award. Piedmont’s Jack Hayes is his school’s seventh.

* Thompson and UMS-Wright sport the most all-time major ASWA football player award winners. Piedmont, Bessemer Academy and Hoover are tied below them.

* Hazlewood has the most combined player and Coach award winners with 12. UMS-Wright and Hoover have 11. Piedmont and Courtland have 10.

* There were 1,352 players Nominated for All-State from 303 schools (with a high of 16). The 480 All-State Picks hailed from 220 schools.