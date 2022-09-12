ASU’s Missy Farr-Kaye inducted into 2022 Arizona Golf Hall of Fame

Arizona State Women’s golf Coach Missy Farr-Kaye is one of four inductees into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame class for 2022.

Farr-Kaye is entering her eighth season with ASU. She led the Sun Devils to the national championship in 2017, the program’s eighth NCAA title, best in the nation. She also won a national title with ASU as a player (1990) and as an Assistant Coach (2009).

Farr-Kaye is also a three-time cancer survivor. Her sister, Heather, died of breast cancer at age 28, and Missy was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30 and again at age 40. In November 2020, at age 53, she was diagnosed with Colon cancer. Her dad battled colon cancer, too.

She has led the Sun Devils to the postseason every year as head coach.

