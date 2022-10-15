ASU’s Josh Doan, son of Shane Doan, scores 1st goal at Mullett Arena

Arizona State Sun Devils hockey forward Josh Doan at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

The Mullett Arena era began with a Bang on Friday night in Tempe.

In Arizona State’s first hockey game in the new building, Josh Doan scored the first goal in front of the student section in the last minute of the first period to put the Sun Devils up 1-0 over Colgate.

It wasn’t the cleanest of finishes, but a goal is a goal.

Josh Doan scores the first Sun Devils D1 goal at Mullett Arena. @AZSportsDevils 📸 @JGSports_6 pic.twitter.com/VJR4GOnTHV — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 15, 2022

The goal also takes on a new meaning when you consider who scored in what building.

ASU’s Josh Doan is the son of former Arizona Coyotes Legend Shane Doan.

And with Mullett Arena being the home of the Coyotes for at least the next three seasons, it’s almost a picture-perfect start to the new ice in Tempe.

A proud papa was in the house for the 2-0 win too.

Been a special night for this guy seeing his son @JTDoaner19 score the first ever goal at the Mullet Arena pic.twitter.com/TIaLthQi5e — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) October 15, 2022

The new building holds a maximum capacity of 5,000 fans, with the student section behind the goal designed to hold 942 — Shoutout to the 942 Crew.

Mullett Arena is named after the Mullett family, who ASU credits as a significant part of getting the hockey team to Division I in 2014.

The Coyotes will make their debut in the school’s new multipurpose arena on Friday, Oct. 28, against the Winnipeg Jets.

The team is currently waiting on both the approval and construction of a proposed permanent stadium on the south side of Rio Salado Parkway.

