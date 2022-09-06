ASUN honors men’s basketball with Beam Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–In recognition of the Bellarmine Men’s Basketball Team winning the league’s tournament title last year as a re-classifying NCAA member, the ASUN Conference has honored the Knights with the ASUN Beam Award.

The conference office bestows the Beam Award to a school program when it breaks new ground in ASUN’s achievement. Always Students First, the Beam Award recognizes the teams that Rise, Connect, and Impact the Reputation for achievement at their school and the ASUN.

The Bellarmine men’s basketball program became the first reclassifying program to ever win its conference’s season-ending tournament. The Knights pulled off this historic feat despite being ineligible for an NCAA bid.

The citation which accompanied the award said, “Bellarmine and the ASUN have received much Acclaim for their joint push for postseason eligibility—the ASUN is eligible and Bellarmine earned it. We hope to change the access for future classes, but the 2022 Bellarmine men’s basketball team will always be the first to earn the right to a bid which could not be granted. We respect the achievement and are honored that Bellarmine and the ASUN are teammates.”