ASU Women’s Golf Opens Spring with Match Play

TEMPE, Ariz. – Arizona State Women’s golf opens the 2023 Spring season with a match play event, taking on Vanderbilt and Denver on Sunday afternoon.

The Sun Devils will participate in the first edition of this event being held at Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) in Chandler. The match play-style competition will give Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team a chance to go head-to-head with two strong teams right at the start of the Spring.

“It will be a little bit different opening up the Spring with a match play event,” Coach Farr-Kaye observed. “It will be a good test for us to compete against two other strong teams in a format we need to be familiar with.”

THE COMPETITION

Arizona State is joined by Denver and Vanderbilt in the field, two teams that made the NCAA Championship last season. Vanderbilt is currently ranked No. 19 by Golfstat, with Denver coming in at No. 50.

THE FORMAT

Match play format is in place for the event, the same style that is used to decide the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Team Champion. The lowest score among the three Golfers on each hole is credited as a “win”, with the three splitting the hole if all record the same score. The team with the most match victories will be determined the winner of the event.

THE MATCHES

Six matches will take place simultaneously, with one starting every nine minutes after noon. Here is a breakdown of the threesomes:

12 PM – Ashley Menne (ASU) vs. Anna Zanusso (Denver) vs. Celina Sattelkau (Vanderbilt)

12:09 PM – Beth Coulter (ASU) vs. Anna Krekling (Denver) vs. Lynn Lim (Vanderbilt)

12:18 PM – Grace Summerhays (ASU) vs. Alyson Bean (Denver) vs. Tillie Claggett (Vanderbilt)

12:27 PM – Calynne Rosholt (ASU) vs. Clara Gestsdottir (Denver) vs. Ginnie Ding (Vanderbilt)

12:36 PM – Paula Schulz-Hanssen (ASU) vs. Erika Danielsson (Denver) vs. Natasha Kiel (Vanderbilt)

12:45 PM – Amanda Linner (ASU) vs. Katy Drocarova (Denver) vs. Tess Davenport (Vanderbilt)

THE COURSE

Whirlwind Golf Club is operated by Troon Golf and is one of the top rated golf clubs in the Southwest. The match play event will take place on the Cattail course, known for the landscape including a variety of desert trees with native grasses and rolling terrain. The challenging golf course stretching well over 6000 yards also features gradual elevation changes, great bunker designs with multi-tiered greens.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be no live scoring, so make sure to follow our Twitter/Instagram accounts (@SunDevilWGolf), like our Facebook page (facebook.com/sundevilwgolf/), and visit our website (thesundevils.com) for the latest updates and information on the event.