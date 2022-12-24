ASU Women’s basketball guard Tyi Skinner brings Moxie to young team

There are unmistakable things that stand out surrounding Tyi Skinner.

Yes, she’s typically the smallest player on the court with a 5’5″ frame. But it’s not just her smaller size that grabs attention.

It’s the speed and spark that Skinner brings. It’s all the things that gave her the nickname, Showtime.

Whether it’s a much needed 3-pointer to end a dry spell or drawing a foul to get to the line, the junior point guard brings a myriad of attributes to Arizona State Women’s basketball’s young team.

For the entirety of her career, she’s been overlooked for her lack of height. But with all the doubts surrounding a smaller point guard’s ability, she is silent with her game.

“You can take what’s on paper: she’s short, she doesn’t have this or that,” Skinner said. “But I think that my will to win and my mentality to make it not just for me, but for my family, I think that’s always going to motivate me and drive me to become the best.”

