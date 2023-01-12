ASU Women’s basketball forfeits games at Utah and Colorado

Arizona State Women’s basketball will not play its games at No. 10 Utah and Colorado this weekend after not having enough available players.

Per Pac-12 guidelines, ASU would not be able to play without a minimum of seven available Scholarship players. In Sunday’s game against Oregon State, ASU had five of its 13 Scholarship players unavailable.

“We came to the conclusion after meeting with our Doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend,” ASU head Coach Natasha Adair said in a statement. “We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made. With few healthy Scholarship players time to heal is our only option.”

In a statement released by the Pac-12, the conference stated that the forfeits will be considered league wins for Utah and Colorado. Per NCAA policy, there will be no adjustment to overall records.

