ASU Women’s basketball falls in a close 61-57 loss to Washington State

Arizona State Women’s basketball nearly had its first Pac-12 win within its clutches against Washington State on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena.

But a scoreless drought from the Sun Devils (7-13, 0-9 in Pac-12) and seven made free throws on eight attempts edged WSU ahead of ASU’s one-point lead as ASU dropped 61-57 to WSU.

“This is a group that is playing with everything inside of them and like I just told them, keep fighting,” Adair said. “I thought our defense is phenomenal and (Washington State) didn’t score within the last five minutes.”

ASU’s main difference in the first half was falling behind to WSU’s five 3-pointers. The Sun Devils shot particularly well with nine field goals, but couldn’t match the results at the 3-point line. WSU pulled ahead by nine points in the first half, but ASU’s performance in the second half closed the gap.

