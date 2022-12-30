ASU Women’s basketball falls early in loss at Arizona

TUCSON — Arizona State Women’s basketball has struggled with slow starts previously this season and Thursday’s slow start against No. 18 Arizona exposed the issue with an 84-66 loss in the Pac-12 opener at McKale Center. It marked the fifth-straight loss at Arizona for the Sun Devils.

“We got to come out at the tip and can’t spot a really good or any team 10 or 12 points and then claw your way back,” ASU head Coach Natasha Adair said. “The keys that we talked about was limit their second-chance opportunities and transition, and I feel like that activated that early.”

Adair has emphasized starting off strong in games in the past, but this game certainly fell into a hole that ASU could not overcome later with Arizona ahead 26-12 after the first quarter. The Sun Devils could not figure out how to stop the Wildcats in the paint and surrendered 56 points as the Wildcats had 24 assists.

Offensively, ASU had a tough time finding a rhythm and turned over the ball 14 times with Arizona converting 14 points off those. Tyi Skinner and Treasure Hunt led ASU’s offense, but having Jaddan Simmons make one field goal on eight attempts didn’t help the offense. The team shot 25-for-66 with eight field goals coming in the fourth quarter.

Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) slips in to nab a rebound from Arizona State guard Jaddan Simmons (2) in their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Ariz., December 29, 2022.

The Sun Devils were able to close a rebounding gap near the end of the game after starting out with a 15-6 deficit in the first quarter and finished 40-35.

“We also have to have that accountability on the defensive end, winning those one-on-one matchups,” Adair said. “I thought they scored a little too much on those one-on-one matchups inside and containing them in transition. They scored 50-plus paint points and whether it’s from guard or posts, it’s too many.”

