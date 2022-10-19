ASU vs. Stanford picks, predictions, odds Pac-12 college football game

The Arizona State Sun Devils play the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 8 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 pm MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Stanford is a 2.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Stanford is -130 on the Moneyline and ASU is +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

College football Week 8 picks, predictions, odds:

It writes: “We think this will be a very close matchup. Both of these teams are similarly built on offense and defense. The only advantage we can give is home field to the Stanford Cardinal.”

Doc’s Sports: Take Stanford to cover vs. Arizona State

Tony Sink writes: “Stanford has conceded a total of 1,185 yards via the ground game (197.5 yards per outing) as well as 10 touchdowns by way of the ground game on the campaign. They have given up 11 touchdowns through the air as well as 212.3 yards per outing, which has them ranked 43rd in the nation. The Cardinal defense has participated in 391 plays, which Ranks them 20th in the country. The Cardinal are surrendering 29.5 PPG, which has them 91st in the country. In total, they have allowed 177 pts.”

Odds Shark: ASU 39.6, Stanford 11.6

The site predicts that the Sun Devils will get a big win over the Cardinal in Saturday’s Pac-12 game in Palo Alto, Calif.

Betsperts: Go with Stanford to cover against ASU

Dan Weiner writes: “Our Prediction to win this contest is Stanford, and we predict that Stanford will cover the spread (Stanford -3). Finally, we see the scoring in this one going over the posted total of 55.5 points.”

The site’s formula projects ASU to get a very narrow win over Stanford in Saturday’s Pac-12 contest.

Sports Chat Place: Bet Arizona State with the points vs. Stanford

It writes: “The Sun Devils are coming off a pretty good effort against Washington, even though they were outpaced in several statistical areas and committed 10 penalties. Arizona State has had some tough matchups thus far and it’s tough to tell how they’re going to play. That said, the Sun Devils have generally done well versus comparable opponents this year.”

