ASU vs. Stanford picks, predictions, odds Pac-12 college football game

The Arizona State Sun Devils play the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 8 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 pm MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Stanford is a 2.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Stanford is -130 on the Moneyline and ASU is +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

College football Week 8 picks, predictions, odds:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button