ASU vs. Oklahoma State college football live updates, analysis, score

The Arizona State football team takes on No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4:30 pm in a Week 2 college football game in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Follow our updates on the game, which will air on ESPN2.

Oklahoma State theme against Arizona State

Oklahoma State is attempting a streak out for Saturday’s game against ASU.

The school is encouraging fans to “Stripe BPS” by dressing in different colors at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Some sections are encouraged to wear orange for the game, while others are asked to wear white. A third group is requested to wear black in their locations.

Wonder how much maroon and gold we will see among the orange, white and black?

ASU vs. Oklahoma State series history

The teams have met three times on the football field and Arizona State holds a 2-1 series lead, and a two-game winning streak in the series.

In 1984, Oklahoma State upset No. 12 ASU in Tempe, 45-3.

In 1991, the Sun Devils beat the Cowboys in Stillwater, 30-3.

In the most recent Matchup in 1993, ASU beat Oklahoma State in Tempe, 12-10.

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy has never coached against ASU or Coach Herm Edwards.

Gundy is 10-3 against the Pac-12 in his career.

Who will win the ASU vs. Oklahoma State football game on Saturday?

Oklahoma State is an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Most Writers appear to think that the Cowboys will defeat the Sun Devils in their Picks and predictions for the game.

The ASU football team’s uniform combination for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State consists of gold pants, a white jersey with maroon numbers, gold cleats and a gold helmet with the ASU mascot, Sparky.

Most Arizona State fans seem enamored with the look, judging by their comments on social media (and the number of fire emojis in those comments).

Pregame reading for ASU vs. Oklahoma State game

