ASU vs. Oklahoma State college football live updates, analysis, score

The Arizona State football team takes on No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4:30 pm in a Week 2 college football game in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Follow our updates on the game, which will air on ESPN2.

More:Arizona State football vs. Oklahoma State score picks, predictions

More:ASU football uniform for Oklahoma State game earns praise

Oklahoma State theme against Arizona State

Oklahoma State is attempting a streak out for Saturday’s game against ASU.

The school is encouraging fans to “Stripe BPS” by dressing in different colors at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Some sections are encouraged to wear orange for the game, while others are asked to wear white. A third group is requested to wear black in their locations.

Wonder how much maroon and gold we will see among the orange, white and black?

Pac-12 football Week 2 picks, predictions:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button