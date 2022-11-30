ASU Volleyball: Transfer Portal tracker
ASU Volleyball’s (13-19) season came to an end last weekend, and many players are already deciding to move on. As inbound transfers and new recruits are announced, this post will be updated.
Leaving the program
Ella Snyder – setter
Claudia Stahlke – middle Blocker
Allie Gray – Setter
Andi Kreiling – middle Blocker
This comes only three days since the team’s season ended at 13-19.
Leah Miller – outside hitter
Geli Cyr – outside hitter
Two more names to the transfer Portal list:
OH Leah Miller
OH Gel Cyr
Two prominent hitters that played in a combined 168 sets.
Annika Larson-Nummer – libero
