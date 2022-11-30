ASU Volleyball: Transfer Portal tracker

The following ASU volleyball players won’t be returning next season:

S Ella Snyder

MB Claudia Stahlke

S Allie Gray

MB Andi Kreiling

This comes only three days since the team’s season ended at 13-19.

Transfer Portal in this age of collegiate sports….#OUTFIT @HouseOfSparky

— Matt Venezia (@Matt_Venezia) November 29, 2022