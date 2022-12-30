ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils announce JJ Van Niel as next head coach

USC associate volleyball Coach JJ Van Niel was announced as the next head Coach of Arizona State Volleyball on Thursday. Van Niel will be the ninth coach in program history.

“Tempe has always been one of my favorite road trips due to the passion and pride the city has for ASU and for its Athletic teams,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the interview process, it became clear that the Athletic department and school are invested in making this program great and in providing its student Athletes with an amazing experience.”

He spent five years at USC holding various titles, and the Trojans made three (2018, 2019, 2022) NCAA Tournament Appearances during his tenure.

“I wasn’t necessarily just looking to leave for anything,” he said. “For me, I wanted to leave for the right head coaching job.”

Prior to Los Angeles, he served as an Assistant head Coach at Utah for two years before earning an associate title in 2017. He also was a Consultant for the US Women’s National Team, working with an emphasis on game preparation through a data and Analytical lens .