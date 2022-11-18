ASU men’s basketball upsets No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team upset the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 87-62 in Brooklyn, NY, to win the Legends Classic on Thursday night.

ASU came out firing in the first half and took a 46-28 lead into Halftime after shooting 18-for-32 from the field (56%) and 57% from three-point range (8 of 14).

The Sun Devils finished the contest 60% from the floor, 58% from deep (11-for-19) and 86% from the free throw line (12 of 14).

Conversely, Michigan was a poor 34% from the field, including 4-for-22 from beyond the arc (18%) and 16 of 24 from the Charity stripe (67%).

Arizona State was led by Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne, who had a game-high 20 and 19 points, respectively. Cambridge was named MVP of the tournament.

Michigan transfer and current Arizona State guard Frankie Collins had four points on 2 of 5 shooting, but did dish out five assists in addition to having two steals and three rebounds across 18 minutes played in his first game against his former school.

ASU was without Marcus Bagley, who did not make the East Coast trip due to a hip injury.

The Matchup also featured a rematch between the two head coaches Juwan Howard and Bobby Hurley, who tipped off against each other in the 1992 National Championship game when Howard was at Michigan and Hurley was at Duke.

Michigan (3-1) and Arizona State (4-1) both advanced to the Championship game of the tournament after defeating Pittsburgh and VCU on Wednesday night, respectively.

UP NEXT

ASU Returns to Tempe to host Grambling State on Tuesday at 7 pm on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

