ASU men’s basketball lands 2023 4-star commit Braelon Green

Arizona State men’s basketball Landed its second four-star commit from the class of 2023 on Saturday: Braelon Green.

Green joins 6-foot-8 power forward Akil Watson after posting his commitment on Instagram.

Head Coach Bobby Hurley, per usual, reacted to the news on Twitter:

Forks Up‼️☀️😈🏀 — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) September 24, 2022

The 6-foot-3 guard picked ASU over his other finalists, Nebraska and North Carolina State.

He also had offers from Kansas, Michigan State and Tennessee, according to ESPN.

Green plays for Southern California Academy outside Los Angeles after previously attending Ypsilanti High School in Michigan. ESPN has him ranked No. 2 on a list of 2023 recruits from Michigan and No. 82 nationally.

247Sports Composite Ranks him No. 18 in California and No. 129 nationally.

Green posted about his official visit to ASU on Sept. 2. He had made the trip to Tempe before, as he attended ASU’s 91-79 defeat against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena last season.

He can Punish the rim despite his size and shows a smooth jumper on film.

247Sports Ranks ASU’s 2023 class No. 28 in the country after Landing Green.

Follow @AZSports