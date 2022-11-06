ASU men’s basketball excited about G Frankie Collins’ leadership qualities

The consensus from the ASU men’s basketball team is that transfer point guard Frankie Collins is in command on the floor.

Head Coach Bobby Hurley first shared high praise of Collins after the Sun Devils’ open practice on Oct. 12, calling him the best pure point guard he’s coached.

“I know the guys love being on his team because he finds people and he’s thinking about playing like a point guard,” Hurley told Reporters on Oct. 12. “And then he’s going to guard the heck out of the ball.”

Collins came to ASU from the University of Michigan, where he averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per 100 possessions in 31 games.

While the program’s goal is to get the new faces acclimated, Collins has made an immediate impact.

“[Collins’] presence has been felt since he stepped on campus,” sophomore forward Marcus Bagley told Reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “Natural leader … Just a guy that’s easy to follow.

“He expects a lot out of us… I’m excited to get to work with him.”

As part of his decision to leave for Tempe, Collins goes from a former NBA big man in Juwan Howard to a former NBA point guard in Hurley.

“It’s different,” Collins told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “[Hurley] can show me different situations, different things he sees as a guard.”

Collins’s personal goals include All-Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, but winning is still his No. 1 priority.

“If we don’t win, none of these goals I want will happen,” Collins said. “[But I’m] Mostly just focused on the team goals.”

Coming from Michigan, Collins has experience against ASU’s opponent in the season opener on Monday, Tarleton State.

Last season, Tarleton took the Wolverines down to the wire despite losing.

“They’re going to play their hearts out the whole game,” Collins said. “They’re just going to do the things other teams don’t do.”

Monday’s Matchup between these two teams tips off at 5 pm MST at Desert Financial Arena.