ASU in the NFL Preseason Update

As Sun Devil fans get ready to watch the 2022 NFL Season kick-off this weekend, they’ll recognize some familiar faces. Arizona State is once again well represented on NFL opening day rosters, a testament to the program’s ability to develop players for the next level. Check out some of the important facts and figures regarding ASU in the NFL.

NOTABLES

A total of 17 Sun Devils will start the year on an NFL professional contract, making an NFL roster in some capacity.

Nine Sun Devils are on active, 53-man NFL rosters to open the 2022 season.

An additional four Sun Devils Originally Landed on an active NFL roster before getting hurt and being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Another four Sun Devils were signed to an NFL Practice Squad, with the ability to be called up to an active roster at any point during the season.

A Sun Devil is represented on 15 different NFL teams. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have two Sun Devils each.

A Sun Devil plays at the NFL level at almost every position on the football field, including punter and kicker. The most common positions that Arizona State has recently produced are wide receiver (3) and defensive line (3), with multiple Sun Devils suiting up at offensive line, running back, defensive back, and tight end.

11 players from the 2018 Sun Devil Football Roster are in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

Seven players from the 2021 Sun Devil Football Roster are in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

ACTIVE ROSTER (9)

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk is heading into his third season in the NFL, Emerging as one of the 49ers top Offensive weapons…He has played in 29 games over two seasons, making 27 starts…Hauled in 116 receptions, 1,574 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in his career…Added 11 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground…1,902 career all-purpose yards in only two years…Responsible for 80 career first downs…Coming off a breakout 2021 -22 campaign in which he played in all 17 games, catching 56 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns…Served as the main punt returner for the 49ers, compiling 208 yards on 29 returns…Earned Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors in only his third career game…With 10 catches against Washington (12/13/20), he tied Jerry Rice’s franchise Rookie single-game record for most receptions.

RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

Eno Benjamin is heading into his third season in the NFL, establishing himself as a backup running back on the Arizona Cardinals roster…Got his first taste of NFL action last season, appearing in nine games…Collected 118 yards on 34 carries during the 2021 season…Made six catches for 42 yards out of the backfield as a part of the passing game…Saw time as a kick returner, compiling 162 yards on seven returns….Took advantage of his playing time , producing 322 all-purpose yards in nine games…Appeared in the Cardinals Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, recording 34 yards on six touches…Enjoyed a breakout game against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for a highlight-reel 21-yard touchdown as a part of a 39-yard performance.

LB Darien Butler Las Vegas Raiders

Undrafted Rookie Darien Butler Wasted no time Proving he belongs at the next level, taking advantage of his opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders…After a terrific preseason, he earned a spot on the opening day 53-man roster…In four preseason games, he collected 27 tackles, posting five or more tackles in each contest.

DL DJ Davidson New York Giants

Fifth round draft pick DJ Davidson earned a spot on the New York Giants active roster…Appeared in all three preseason games, making his presence felt in each…Collected four tackles each of the last two games of the preseason, solidifying his spot with the team.

DL Lawrence Guy, New England Patriots

Lawrence Guy is heading into his 12th season in the NFL, the Longest tenured active Sun Devil…Spent the last five seasons with the Patriots, earning team Captain status…Appeared in 146 games in his career, starting 96… Played with four different teams over his career…Collected 423 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks over 11 seasons…Also forced two fumbles and recorded an interception…Super Bowl LIII Champion with the New England Patriots …Five straight seasons with 50+ tackles from the defensive line position…Selected to the New England Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team at defensive tackle…Named the 2021 Ron Burton Award winner…Was the 2021 New England Patriots nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

P Matt Haack, Indianapolis Colts

Matt Haack is heading into his sixth season in the NFL, getting ready for his first season with the Indianapolis Colts…Served as the starting punter for three different Franchises since Entering the NFL…Has not missed a game in five seasons, playing in all 81 contests…Launched 395 punts for 15,954 yards, averaging 44.4 yards/punt…Finished as the Dolphins’ all-time leader in career net punting average (39.9) when he signed with the Bills in 2020.. .Completed a one-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders, becoming the 19th punter in NFL history to throw a touchdown…Set the Dolphins single-season franchise record with 34 punts downed inside the 20 in 2019.

DB Jack Jones the New England Patriots

Fourth round draft pick Jack Jones has impressed since arriving at Patriots camp, doing more than just solidifying his spot on the active roster…Pushing for playing time as a Rookie after a Spectacular preseason…Played in two preseason games, recording three tackles, deflecting a pair of passes, and forcing a fumble.

DB Chase Lucas Detroit Lions

Seventh round draft pick Chase Lucas has carved out a role for himself on the Lions, allowing him to make the initial 53-man roster…Expected to be a major contributor on special teams, showing a willingness to contribute in any facet of the game…Appeared in two of three preseason games, collecting three tackles and a pass deflection.

RB Rachaad White Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Third round draft pick Rachaad White has already shown flashes of the potential that impressed NFL GM’s throughout the pre-draft process…Saw playing time in all three preseason games, rushing for 60 yards on 19 carries…Added four catches for 32 yards as a part of the passing game…Expected to be a major contributor on the Buccaneers offense playing in the same backfield as Tom Brady.

RESERVE/INJURED (4)

The following four Sun Devils that were on active rosters, but are currently injured.

K Zane Gonzalez, Carolina Panthers

WR N’Keal Harry, Chicago Bears

YOU Curtis Hodges Washington Commanders

TE Tommy Hudson. Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD (4)

The following four Sun Devils practice with the team and can be called up to an active roster at any point during the season.

OL Quinn Bailey, Denver Broncos

WR Frank Darby, Atlanta Falcons

OL Kellen Diesch the Chicago Bears

DL Renell Wren, Pittsburgh Steelers