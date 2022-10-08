ASU football’s Des Holmes, Omarr Norman-Lott out vs. Washington

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) lines up on defense during the college football game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 1, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State right tackle Des Holmes and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will not play Saturday against No. 21 Washington at Sun Devil Stadium.

Holmes and Norman-Lott were listed as game-time decisions ahead of the Matchup and were not dressed during warmups.

Emmit Bohle will start for Holmes, who also missed ASU’s season opener this year.

Bohle is a 290-pound lineman who transferred to ASU after previously playing at Northern State.

On the other side of the trenches, Norman-Lott has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. He has five total tackles and a pass defended this season.

Also not suited up for the Sun Devils are wide receiver Zeke Freeman and defensive linemen Anthonie Cooper and Dylan Hall.

ASU’s defensive line’s depth will be tested.

FIELD VIEW

The Sun Devils will play on a unique-looking surface Saturday, as ASU unveiled its tequila sunrise-themed design.

Looking forward to the early afternoon tequila Sunrise ☀️#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/y7e2lP4iZI — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 8, 2022

