ASU football unveils uniform combination against No. 6 U.S.C

The Arizona State Sun Devils football team Unveiled their uniform for Saturday’s Week 5 Matchup at the No. 6 USC Trojans.

ASU will be rocking a gold-white-white combination under the bright lights at LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Sun Devils wore a slightly similar uni set in their only other road game thus far this season at Oklahoma State in Week 2.

The uniform this time around features a couple of tweaks, including pitchforks on the side of the helmet instead of Sparky and white pants instead of gold.

When it comes to who gets to don the gold-white-white combo, Arizona State will be getting back a couple of cornerbacks in Ro Torrence and Ed Woods, who have missed the last two and three games, respectively.

However, ASU will be without twin brothers Keon and Kejuan Markham, as the defensive backs are being held away from the team by interim head Coach Shaun Aguano due to a “personal situation.”

The Sun Devils may also be missing defensive linemen Omarr Norman-Lott and B’Ahmad Miller and wide receiver Zeek Freeman, as the trio was listed as injured on the team’s depth chart/injury report.

ASU takes is No. 6 USC on Saturday night at 7:30 pm on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

