ASU football to freeze prices for season tickets renewed by the end of the year

Arizona State football will have eight home games next season for the first time since 2013 and third time since 2000.

The team announced that season ticket holders that renew their tickets by Dec. 31 will receive them for the same price as 2022.

Not only that, but that price will remain the same in 2024 as well.

The 2023 home season for the Sun Devils includes head Coach Kenny Dillingham’s first game against his most recent employer, Oregon. They’ll also face USC in its last visit to Tempe as a Pac-12 team.

Notable non-conference matchups include visits from Oklahoma State and Fresno State.

ASU will also play host to the Territorial Cup against Arizona next season, where it hopes to rebound after losing it for the first time since 2016.

In many respects, the 2023 season for Sun Devil football appears to be starting a rebuild for the program.

With a young head coach and a staff heavily rooted with connections to the state, there could be a lot of interesting changes made in the next season or two.