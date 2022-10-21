ASU football reveals uniform combination for Matchup at Stanford

The Arizona State Sun Devils football team (2-4, 1-2 in Pac-12) Unveiled they will wear a traditional white road jersey on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal (2-4, 0-4).

ASU announced the uniform combination with its usual video reveal on Thursday, this time featuring fifth-year senior linebacker Merlin Robertson and senior wide receiver Charles Hall.

Accompanying the white uniforms are maroon pants and gold helmets with a white pitchfork.

These threads are different than the previously worn “froze gold,” which featured a white jersey and pants with a gold helmet donning a maroon and white stripe down the center in addition to a maroon pitchfork on the side.

Saturday’s game will mark the return of quarterback Emory Jones. The first-year Sun Devil left Oct. 8’s game against Washington with a head injury after going 7 of 9 for 59 yards.

While junior backup Trenton Bourguet performed admirably in relief with three touchdown passes on 15-of-21 passing, interim head Coach Shaun Aguano is sticking with Jones against Stanford.

On the other hand, junior wide receiver Zeek Freeman is out for the season with turf toe, joining defensive end Michael Matus (knee), tight end Jacob Newell (left foot/ankle) and offensive lineman Joey Ramos (ankle) as Sun Devils with season-ending injuries.

The Sun Devils kick off against the Cardinal from Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto at 1 pm on Arizona Sports 98.7.