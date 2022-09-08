ASU football packs classic Sparky helmet-jersey combo to Oklahoma State

The Arizona State Sun Devils last played the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1993, so why not go old-school for another meeting in 2022?

ASU football, which went with a classic maroon-and-gold uniform combination in the 2022 opener, will pack a Sparky-centric uniform set for Stillwater, Okla., where the team will face the 11th-ranked team in the Nation on Saturday.

That means new gold helmets with a large, classic Sparky face plastered on each side.

Does it get any cleaner?

New Twist is a classic look 🔱😈 #details pic.twitter.com/ac9SH382dC — Sun Devil Equipment (@SunDevilEquip) September 8, 2022

The Sun Devils will wear their white jerseys with maroon numbering and a subtle Arizona flag silhouette across the shoulder. They’ll pair it with the gold pants that include the older rendition of a Sparky logo — pitchfork in hand.

Picture those Arizona State uniforms with a backdrop of a rowdy crowd rooting for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has asked its fans to strip out the stands at Boone Pickens Stadium, with orange, white and black clothes depending on their seating location.

Since we’re getting into the classics here for a big non-conference game, here’s the team’s history: ASU has a 2-1 record in matchups against Oklahoma State.

OSU upset a 12th-ranked Sun Devil team in Tempe back in 1984, but ASU turned the tables to win 30-3 in Stillwater in 1991 and 12-10 at home two years later.