ASU football LB Merlin Robertson accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) during the college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins on October 02, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, it announced on Thursday.

The Sun Devils fifth-year senior LB will be participating in the college football All-Star game at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 14.

Robertson will be accompanied by fellow ASU fifth-year senior Captain linebacker and Scottsdale Saguaro High School Graduate Kyle Soelle, who accepted his invite on Nov. 17.

“Excited and grateful for the opportunity!” Robertson tweeted.

His final year in Tempe saw the linebacker accumulate a career-high 83 tackles in addition to five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Over 53 games in an Arizona State uniform, Robertson amassed 320 tackles (158 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six interceptions (one pick-six), 12 passes defended, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his five- year Collegiate career.

A couple of other Sun Devils in running back Xazavian Valladay and Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, as well as Soelle, will also be participating in a different college All-Star game at the beginning of February.

The trio has accepted its invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.

And as Robertson, Soelle and Valladay do their best to make it to the NFL, Henderson will try to win a Big Ten title and maybe play in the College Football Playoff for Michigan next season.

