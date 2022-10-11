ASU football fans clamor for Shaun Aguano to be Sun Devils’ head coach

Some Arizona State football fans have seen enough.

In the wake of ASU’s 45-38 upset win over Washington on Saturday, they took to social media to say that Shaun Aguano, Arizona State’s interim head coach, needs to be named the Sun Devils’ permanent head coach.

Aguano appears to be very popular among players, the Arizona high school football community, and fans.

Should ASU hire Aguano as its permanent head coach?

How it went down:Arizona State football upsets Washington with backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button