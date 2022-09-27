ASU football emphasizing family as it prepares for difficult road game

Shaun Aguano is a week into his tenure as interim football coach at Arizona State, but his message isn’t any different than it was when he was first introduced following the departure of Herm Edwards. Aguano is focusing on a family atmosphere which makes it easier to stick together through good times and bad.

On Sunday night, a day after a 34-13 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 opener, the team gathered for dinner. That meant players, coaches and the families of the coaches, about 170 people in total.

There was little to no talk about football. Aguano wanted his team to have a respite, at least for a day.

The season isn’t going to get easier for Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1), who now prep for No. 6 USC (4-0, 2-0) is Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will be the third nationally ranked foe ASU has played this season, with one other on the horizon.

