ASU football DBs Kejuan, Keon Markham enter transfer Portal

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) runs back an interception during the college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 17, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State defensive backs and twin brothers Kejuan and Keon Markham have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports it’s Friday.

The decision follows the Brothers sitting out the Utah game on Sept. 24. Following that game, the first after ASU fired head Coach Herm Edwards, interim head Coach Shaun Aguano said that the Brothers were out for personal reasons.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren said the Brothers are allowed to enter the Portal because of Edwards’ firing. They had 30 days to do so but do not need to determine a transfer location in that window.

Kejuan Markham had his best season a year ago, posting 27 tackles with an interception and two passes defended.

They posed 10 tackles and an interception in three appearances before sitting out this season.

Keon Markham recorded 11 tackles this year with two passes defended.

Kejuan Markham was a four-star high school prospect out of Long Beach Poly in the 2019 class, while Keon Markham was a three-star at the same school.

