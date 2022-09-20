ASU football Coach candidates list includes Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury

There are a lot of lists out there with potential candidates for the Arizona State football head coaching job and many of them include some very interesting names.

A recent one especially caught our attention.

It listed Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential option to replace Herm Edwards as the Coach in Tempe.

Seriously.

The list, compiled by Draft Kings’ Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon, included this on the possibility of Kingsbury returning to the college coaching ranks at ASU, although it might have hit publish just a little too soon on its story.

“The NFL team in town is about to be 0-2, and it’s cheaper to replace a Coach than a very wealthy quarterback,” the Draft Kings story said. “We’re somewhat kidding here, but maybe the Bidwill family and the Sun Devils can work out some kind of trade? The pro team did use to play in the on-campus stadium there as you might recall.”

Perhaps Kingsbury would have made sense for ASU if he was 0-2 on the season, but his team completed a Furious Rally against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to move to 1-1 on the season with a 29-23 overtime win.

Suddenly, Kingsbury and the Cardinals’ Outlook this season improved.

Kingsbury already struggled as a college coach, going 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech from 2013-2018.

His style and laid-back approach seem to better fit the NFL (and he doesn’t have to recruit).

It’s hard to see him going back to college as long as he’s allowed to coach in the NFL. And right now he’s under contract with the Cardinals through the 2027 season.

Still, that didn’t stop some football fans from speculating about Kingsbury as the Sun Devils’ coach.

Draft Kings’ other potential candidates for the ASU football list included former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer, Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell, Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin, UNLV Coach Marcus Arroyo and former Florida Coach Dan Mullen.

The Arizona Republic’s Greg Moore recommended a different Cardinals Coach as a potential ASU football Coach in a recent column: Vance Joseph, Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

He wrote: “Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator has been in town for a few years and is familiar with the ASU program and culture. Few teams have been better at getting after the quarterback than the Cardinals under Joseph. He never should have been fired as head Coach in Denver, and he’s been polishing his skills, having trained in the NFL Front Office and Coach Accelerator program last spring. … Plus, his brother just got Hired as interim Coach at Nebraska.”

