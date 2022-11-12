ASU football, Arizona Wildcats both big underdogs in Pac-12 road games

Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger (2) makes a one-handed touchdown catch between UCLA defensive backs Kenny Churchwell III (23), Mo Osling III (7), and John Humphrey (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Both the Arizona State and Arizona football teams are once again big underdogs for their respective Pac-12 matchups on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) are 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Washington State Cougars in a frigid Pullman, Wash.

The forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees, sunny skies and up to 6 mph winds for the afternoon kickoff.

In a Pac-12 after dark matchup, the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) are 19.5-point underdogs against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1; No. 12 CFP) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

All betting odds, spreads and over/unders are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

ASU at Washington State

The Sun Devils take on the Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman at 1:30 pm

Spread: Washington State -9.5

Moneylines: Washington State (-360), ASU (+280)

Over/under: 59.5

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

ASU is coming off a 50-36 home loss to then-No. 10 UCLA at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe last week.

Arizona at UCLA

Later in the night, the Wildcats kick off against the No. 9 Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 8:30 pm

Spread: UCLA – 19.5

Moneylines: UCLA (-1,250), Arizona (+740)

Over/under: 77.5

TV: FOX

Arizona is coming off of a 45-20 loss to then-No. 12 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City last Saturday.

