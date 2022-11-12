ASU football, Arizona Wildcats both big underdogs in Pac-12 road games

Both the Arizona State and Arizona football teams are once again big underdogs for their respective Pac-12 matchups on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) are 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Washington State Cougars in a frigid Pullman, Wash.

The forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees, sunny skies and up to 6 mph winds for the afternoon kickoff.

In a Pac-12 after dark matchup, the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) are 19.5-point underdogs against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1; No. 12 CFP) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

All betting odds, spreads and over/unders are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

ASU at Washington State

The Sun Devils take on the Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman at 1:30 pm

Spread: Washington State -9.5

Moneylines: Washington State (-360), ASU (+280)

Over/under: 59.5

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

ASU is coming off a 50-36 home loss to then-No. 10 UCLA at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe last week.

Arizona at UCLA

Later in the night, the Wildcats kick off against the No. 9 Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 8:30 pm

Spread: UCLA – 19.5

Moneylines: UCLA (-1,250), Arizona (+740)

Over/under: 77.5

TV: FOX

Arizona is coming off of a 45-20 loss to then-No. 12 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City last Saturday.

