ASU basketball’s DJ Horne suspended for behavior, per report

DJ Horne #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots against Francisco Farabello #5 of the Creighton Bluejays in the first half of their game during the Jack Jones Hoopfest basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona State basketball guard DJ Horne was taken out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Washington State Cougars for Alonzo Gaffney.

Horne was suspended for behavior detrimental to the team, according to the ESPN broadcast, after the sophomore only played one minute in the second half Thursday at Washington.

Head Coach Bobby Hurley criticized Horne for his intensity against USC last weekend, a performance Horne shot 0-for-5 in with one assist in 17 minutes.

“DJ had a blank expression, never was fully engaged in the game,” Hurley said after the USC game. “It’s rare that I’d have to take him out of the game.”

Horne entered Saturday leading the team in minutes with 588 in 21 contests.

He is second on ASU in scoring average with 10.2 points per game.

ASU had a disciplinary situation earlier this season, as Marcus Bagley tweeted on Nov. 27 he was suspended for an off-the-court incident with Hurley. Bagley has not played since after only suiting up for two games.

