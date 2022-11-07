ASU basketball hopes new blood will spur a bounce-back season

It’s time to celebrate the start of college basketball, as ASU kicks off its season at home Monday night against Tarleton State.

State of play: As the university’s disappointing football season draws to a close, the Sun Devil faithful hope the basketball team can renew their spirits.

UofA is typically celebrated as Arizona’s premier college basketball program, but some offseason changes have sports critics predicting an ASU bounce-back after back-to-back losing seasons.

What’s happening: ASU lost a few starters to the transfer Portal during the offseason, including forward Jalen Graham and guard Jay Heath.

Yes, but: The team is anticipating the return of forward Marcus Bagley, an NBA prospect who missed all but three games last year to a knee injury.

The team is anticipating the return of forward Marcus Bagley, an NBA prospect who missed all but three games last year to a knee injury. The Sun Devils also picked up four promising transfers and two high school recruits.

What they’re saying: “It’s not about the rankings and who is rated the highest prospect, it’s really about who is the best fit. I think with each guy, there is a very specific need and I think we addressed those things the way we wanted to,” head Coach Bobby Hurley told The Arizona Republic earlier this year.

The plot: DevilsDigest.com says Hurley has more talent to work with this year than at any time since he joined the program in 2015.

ESPN predicts ASU will finish sixth in the Pac-12 standings, up from ninth last year.

What we’re watching: The Cambridge brothers.

ASU picked up Desmond and Devan Cambridge from Nevada and Auburn, respectively.

In addition to their on-court potential, they’ve brought a good vibe and chemistry to the team, Hurley told the Republic.

“Forget everything y’all have seen from ASU for the past two years. We got a new team, winning culture and a different mindset. Promise y’all we are tourney bound,” Devan tweeted when his transfer was announced.

Go deeper: UofA basketball looks to build on Coach Tommy Lloyd’s stellar first year