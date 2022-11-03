ASU basketball G Jamiya Neal to miss season opener with leg injury

ASU men’s basketball guard Jamiya Neal will miss at least the season opener against Tarleton State, according to head Coach Bobby Hurley.

“[Neal] suffered a lower leg injury,” Hurley told Reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “He’ll miss a couple of games most likely, to start.”

Neal played 30 games for the Sun Devils last season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

It was an up-and-down freshman year offensively for Neal, but he was fifth among Pac-12 freshman wings in defensive win shares (0.8). He also ranked sixth among Pac-12 freshman wings in defensive box plus/minus (3.7).

Although the Sun Devils will miss Neal in their season opener Nov. 7, they welcome forwards Marcus Bagley and Warren Washington to the lineup.

Aside from a couple bouts of sickness, Bagley has had setbacks with his health, particularly with the knee injury that limited him to three games last season.

Washington suffered a groin injury in October, but will be available on Nov. 7.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Washington said Wednesday of his excitement for his first game action in front of Sun Devils fans. “I hope the fans are ready because I feel like we’re going to really turn a lot of heads and surprise a lot of people.”