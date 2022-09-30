ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season.
ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will compete in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 21-23 and tip off against Cincinnati in the first round, followed by either Ohio State or San Diego State the next day. Arizona also plays Indiana on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas and Tennessee in Tucson on Dec. 17.
The Sun Devils will play a total of 13 games on national TV, while the Rival Wildcats have 17.
To start the early portion of the Pac-12 schedule in the 2022-23 season, Arizona State visits Colorado, while Arizona heads to Utah. ASU opens Pac-12 play Thursday, Dec. 1, against the Buffaloes in Boulder. The Wildcats play the Utes the same day.
Three days later, the Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal, while the Wildcats welcome the California Golden Bears to Tucson.
The Arizona rivals will square off against each other in Tempe during a window from Dec. 31. They won’t meet again until the second-to-last week of the regular season, from Feb. 25, at McKale Center.
UCLA and USC host the Arizona schools in the final week of the Pac-12 schedule.
Out of conference schedules
Arizona State
Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State
Nov. 10 vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 13 at Texas Southern
Nov. 16 vs. VCU (Legends Classic)
Nov. 17 vs. TBD (Legends Classic) — ESPN2
Nov. 22 vs. Grambling State
Nov. 27 vs. Alcorn State
December 7 at SMU
December 12 vs. Creighton (Las Vegas) — FS1
December 18 vs. San Diego
December 21 at San Francisco
Arizona
Nov. 1 vs. Western Oregon
Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls
Nov. 11 vs. Southern University
Nov. 18 vs. Utah Tech
Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational) — ESPN2
Nov. 22 vs. Ohio State/San Diego State (Maui Invitational) — ESPN or ESPN2
Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)
December 10 vs. Indiana (Las Vegas Clash) — FOX
December 13 vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
December 17 vs. Tennessee — ESPN2
December 20 vs. Montana State
December 22 vs. Morgan State
Pac-12 Conference schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Arizona State at Colorado — FS1
Arizona at Utah
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
California at Arizona
Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Arizona vs. Arizona State — FOX
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
Arizona vs. Washington — FS1
Arizona State vs. Washington State
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
Arizona vs. Washington State
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Arizona State vs. Washington — ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Arizona at Oregon State — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Arizona State at Oregon — FS1
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
Arizona State at Oregon State
Arizona at Oregon — ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Arizona vs. USC
Arizona State vs. UCLA — FS1
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Arizona State vs. USC
Arizona vs. UCLA — ABC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Arizona at Washington State — FS1
Arizona State at Washington
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Arizona State at Washington State
Arizona at Washington — FOX
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Arizona vs. Oregon — ESPN
Arizona State vs. Oregon State
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
Arizona State vs. Oregon — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Arizona vs. Oregon
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Arizona at Cal
Arizona State at Stanford — FS1
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Arizona State at Cal
Arizona at Stanford — ESPN or ESPN2
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Arizona vs. Utah
Arizona State vs. Colorado
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Arizona State vs. Utah
Arizona vs. Colorado — ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Arizona State vs. Arizona — CBS
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Arizona at USC — ESPN or ESPN2
Arizona State at UCLA — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Arizona State at USC — FS1
Arizona at UCLA — ESPN
.