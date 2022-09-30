ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season.

ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats will compete in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 21-23 and tip off against Cincinnati in the first round, followed by either Ohio State or San Diego State the next day. Arizona also plays Indiana on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas and Tennessee in Tucson on Dec. 17.

The Sun Devils will play a total of 13 games on national TV, while the Rival Wildcats have 17.

To start the early portion of the Pac-12 schedule in the 2022-23 season, Arizona State visits Colorado, while Arizona heads to Utah. ASU opens Pac-12 play Thursday, Dec. 1, against the Buffaloes in Boulder. The Wildcats play the Utes the same day.

Three days later, the Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal, while the Wildcats welcome the California Golden Bears to Tucson.

The Arizona rivals will square off against each other in Tempe during a window from Dec. 31. They won’t meet again until the second-to-last week of the regular season, from Feb. 25, at McKale Center.

UCLA and USC host the Arizona schools in the final week of the Pac-12 schedule.

Out of conference schedules

Arizona State

Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State

Nov. 10 vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 13 at Texas Southern

Nov. 16 vs. VCU (Legends Classic)

Nov. 17 vs. TBD (Legends Classic) — ESPN2

Nov. 22 vs. Grambling State

Nov. 27 vs. Alcorn State

December 7 at SMU

December 12 vs. Creighton (Las Vegas) — FS1

December 18 vs. San Diego

December 21 at San Francisco

Arizona

Nov. 1 vs. Western Oregon

Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls

Nov. 11 vs. Southern University

Nov. 18 vs. Utah Tech

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational) — ESPN2

Nov. 22 vs. Ohio State/San Diego State (Maui Invitational) — ESPN or ESPN2

Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)

December 10 vs. Indiana (Las Vegas Clash) — FOX

December 13 vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

December 17 vs. Tennessee — ESPN2

December 20 vs. Montana State

December 22 vs. Morgan State

Pac-12 Conference schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Arizona State at Colorado — FS1

Arizona at Utah

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

California at Arizona

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Arizona vs. Arizona State — FOX

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Arizona vs. Washington — FS1

Arizona State vs. Washington State

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Arizona vs. Washington State

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Arizona State vs. Washington — ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Arizona at Oregon State — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Arizona State at Oregon — FS1

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Arizona State at Oregon State

Arizona at Oregon — ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Arizona vs. USC

Arizona State vs. UCLA — FS1

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Arizona State vs. USC

Arizona vs. UCLA — ABC

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Arizona at Washington State — FS1

Arizona State at Washington

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Arizona State at Washington State

Arizona at Washington — FOX

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Arizona vs. Oregon — ESPN

Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Arizona State vs. Oregon — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Arizona vs. Oregon

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Arizona at Cal

Arizona State at Stanford — FS1

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Arizona State at Cal

Arizona at Stanford — ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

Arizona vs. Utah

Arizona State vs. Colorado

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Arizona State vs. Utah

Arizona vs. Colorado — ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Arizona State vs. Arizona — CBS

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Arizona at USC — ESPN or ESPN2

Arizona State at UCLA — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Arizona State at USC — FS1

Arizona at UCLA — ESPN

